Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $50,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
