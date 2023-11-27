Citigroup Trims Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Target Price to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198 ($2.48).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 144.05 ($1.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.68, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.94. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.97.

In other news, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($9,258.10). 18.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

