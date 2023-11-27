Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,080,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

