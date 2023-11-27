Canaan (CAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Canaan has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.60 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canaan Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of CAN stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $294.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.98.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
