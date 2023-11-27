Brookfield Co. (BN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Shares of BN opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 22.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 31.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
