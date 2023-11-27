Brookfield Co. (BN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of BN opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 22.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 31.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

