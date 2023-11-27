Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($1.39). The company had revenue of C$19.32 billion during the quarter.
