British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,500 ($43.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($51.29) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BATS

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,555 ($31.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,532.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,579.23. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,403 ($30.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,453 ($43.20). The company has a market cap of £57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,968.99%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.