British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,500 ($43.79) target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($51.29) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,968.99%.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
