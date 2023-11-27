Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$11.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.93.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
