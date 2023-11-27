Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$11.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

