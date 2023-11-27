BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Get Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.