Boralex Inc. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$29.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLX. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,418,450.00. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

