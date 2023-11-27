Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Lowered to GBX 670 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($8.38) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 575.50 ($7.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 605.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 642.36. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 545 ($6.82) and a one year high of GBX 728.50 ($9.11).

Insider Activity at Bodycote

In related news, insider Patrick Larmon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £56,700 ($70,937.07). 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

