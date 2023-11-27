Blue Owl Capital Co. (OBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.
Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE OBDC opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.90.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
