Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $37,085.84 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $725.19 billion and approximately $670.10 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $37,085.84 on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00599782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00123035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,554,287 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

