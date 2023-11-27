Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $37,085.84 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $725.19 billion and approximately $670.10 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $37,085.84 on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00599782 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00123035 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020044 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,554,287 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.