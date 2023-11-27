Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$11.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.77. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$7.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.25. The company has a market cap of C$637.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.5490196 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

