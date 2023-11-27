Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Shares of BDT stock opened at C$11.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.77. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$7.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.25. The company has a market cap of C$637.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.5490196 EPS for the current year.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
