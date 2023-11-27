Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 629,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,865,000 after buying an additional 49,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of J stock opened at $123.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

