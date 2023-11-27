Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Utz Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

