Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,265,720 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,265,720 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $9,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,764 shares of company stock worth $16,106,815. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

