Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $215.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.20 and a 52 week high of $216.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

