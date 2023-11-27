Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $431.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

