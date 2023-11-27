Bessemer Group Inc. Has $911,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

Gartner stock opened at $426.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $432.69. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

