Bessemer Group Inc. Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 758,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.
In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
