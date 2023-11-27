Bessemer Group Inc. Has $780,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $116.63 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

