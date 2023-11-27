Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $127.48 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

