Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $76.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $78.90.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

