Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,957,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,409,000 after purchasing an additional 154,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,953,000 after buying an additional 521,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,699,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,145,000 after acquiring an additional 440,975 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

