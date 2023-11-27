Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

