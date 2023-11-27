Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 75.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $579.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,157,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

