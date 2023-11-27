Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.