Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375,775 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 116,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.31% of Barrick Gold worth $91,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

