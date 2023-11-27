Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.75 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.18 billion.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$60.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.21. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

