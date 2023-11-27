Bank of America Increases Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 260

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Darktrace Trading Down 0.1 %

Darktrace Company Profile

Shares of DARK opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.10 ($5.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,068.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

