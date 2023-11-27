Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AXON opened at $228.42 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

