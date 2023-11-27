Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.12 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 242,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

