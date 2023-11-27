Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Ark Restaurants has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of ARKR opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $19.96.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKR
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 10-year yield is below 4.5%…these dividend growth yields aren’t
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Home prices expected to drop, but homebuilders remain strong
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is there money hiding under these 2 mattress stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.