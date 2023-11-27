Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Ark Restaurants has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKR

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.