APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

APA Stock Up 0.9 %

APA stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $48.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

