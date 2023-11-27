Altius Minerals Co. (ALS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.86 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.76 million, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.69.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

