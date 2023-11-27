Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.50.

ATD stock opened at C$79.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$58.92 and a 12 month high of C$80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

