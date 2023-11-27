Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.3 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$79.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$58.92 and a twelve month high of C$80.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

ATD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.