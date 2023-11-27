Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.57 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

