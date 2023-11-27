65,701 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Monro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Monro by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Monro stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $919.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monro

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.