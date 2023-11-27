60,549 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.