3,950 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 136,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

SIX opened at $24.79 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

