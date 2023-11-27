19,253 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

