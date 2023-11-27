14,270 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLJ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

