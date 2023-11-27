1,113 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

EXP opened at $179.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

