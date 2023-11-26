Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.61 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.13 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

