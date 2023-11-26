Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after acquiring an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 345,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,059,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 544,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,184,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.