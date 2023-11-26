Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $20.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

