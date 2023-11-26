Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

