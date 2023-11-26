Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after acquiring an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $226.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 125.04%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.